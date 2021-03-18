Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
OSCAR WYLEE
OSCAR WYLEE
Business

New optometrist to open in Rocky, jobs on offer

Vanessa Jarrett
18th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A new optometrist store, Oscar Wylee, is opening in Rockhampton.

The family-owned Australian company opened its first store in 2015 and now has more than 75 stores across Australia, Singapore and New Zealand.

The stores offer eye test services and sell prescription and non-prescription frames, glasses and eyewear.

Positions for an optometrist, store manager and assistant store management at the Rockhampton store have been advertised on Seek.com.

Employees get new, free glasses every six months.

Managers will need to guide team members in achieving weekly and monthly targets.

Stockland Rockhampton has been contacted about whether Oscar Wylee is opening in the centre.

The centre already has four optometrists with Laubman and Pank, OPSM, Optical Superstore and Specsavers.

optometrist optometrists optometry oscar wylee rockhampton business rockhampton jobs seek stockland rockhampton tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $6.1m of infrastructure projects approved for CQ

        Premium Content $6.1m of infrastructure projects approved for CQ

        Politics Projects include roadworks and upgrades to footpaths, playgrounds, town squares, and more.

        • 18th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
        Trainees to receive the skills to land dream jobs

        Premium Content Trainees to receive the skills to land dream jobs

        News CQ organisations have received $239,000 to deliver their Skilling Queenslanders for...

        Mathers sworn in as Rocky’s newest councillor

        Premium Content Mathers sworn in as Rocky’s newest councillor

        Council News Councillors will discuss portfolio responsibilities in coming weeks.

        VIDEO: Grant helps school create income, clean environment

        Premium Content VIDEO: Grant helps school create income, clean environment

        Community Mount Morgan Central State School P&C received $8000 to help the school’s...