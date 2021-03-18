New optometrist to open in Rocky, jobs on offer

A new optometrist store, Oscar Wylee, is opening in Rockhampton.

The family-owned Australian company opened its first store in 2015 and now has more than 75 stores across Australia, Singapore and New Zealand.

The stores offer eye test services and sell prescription and non-prescription frames, glasses and eyewear.

Positions for an optometrist, store manager and assistant store management at the Rockhampton store have been advertised on Seek.com.

Employees get new, free glasses every six months.

Managers will need to guide team members in achieving weekly and monthly targets.

Stockland Rockhampton has been contacted about whether Oscar Wylee is opening in the centre.

The centre already has four optometrists with Laubman and Pank, OPSM, Optical Superstore and Specsavers.