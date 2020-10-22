New ‘out of this world’ experience takes Rocky by storm

ROCKHAMPTON residents seeking out an other-worldly experience need not look any further following the introduction of virtual escape rooms to the region.

The unique experience is the latest in a string of virtual reality offerings now available at East Street’s wildly popular Virtual World.

Owner Darron Cox said the newest addition had become one of the business’ most popular services since it was introduced some months ago.

“Virtual reality technology has been around for quite a few decades, but it has now finally matured to the point where it can be used in a commercial sense,” he said.

“It’s a very niche market, and it’s offering something completely new and innovative to the region.”

Virtual reality technology has become increasingly popular over recent years.

The 3x3 metre rooms allow users a high-immersive, interactive experience as they navigate both the game and their own physical involvement.

“You can actually walk around in your environment, grabbing things, shooting things,” he said.

“Each room has its own computer and TV, so for any family members or onlookers they can also see what’s happening inside the game.”

Opting for a virtual escape room as opposed to a physical one has also proved to have its own benefits for Mr Cox.

“I guess the bonus is that even though it’s one set of hardware, we can swap out the software to offer many types of escape rooms,” he said.

“We looked at the costing of setting up a physical room, but we would need a bigger building and the cost would be extremely prohibitive.”

He added this allowed the team to offer an affordable and realistic approach - with infinite possibilities.

Users can step into new worlds with the life-like technology.

“It’s having the variety and understanding that people enjoy a challenge because they’re all communicating, collaborating and working as a team to solve puzzles,” he said.

The unique experience has proven a particularly popular choice for corporate functions as of late – with many Christmas party bookings already placed.

“We’ve only just started gaining traction in probably the last six months, and especially since the recent ad we launched on Facebook,” he said.

“Our oldest person to come play was around 82-years-old, she took a bit of time with the tech, but she got the puzzles and the whole team work thing which is what it’s all about.”

However, Mr Cox says there are still plenty more new experiences to be added to the 13 current ones.

“Most of the escape rooms are either two or four players, but we’ll have a new six-player one coming soon called Contagion,” he said.

“In the next couple of weeks, we’ll also have virtual reality laser tag up and running. That’s a highly innovative new platform which will be one of the firsts in Australia.”

Where: Virtual World, Shop 3/181 East St, Rockhampton City

Cost: $40 per person

Time limit: None

Bookings: Phone 0407 900 372