New owner breathes life into stagnant Cap Coast resort

ZILZIE resident and new manager of Emu Park Gym and Swim, Mona Elkhishin, is on a mission to bring life back into the Seaspray facilities that she calls her paradise.

Ms Elkhishin moved to the area five years ago and was drawn by the activity and excitement the Seaspray complex offered, making her determined the estate would enjoy that buzz once again after a difficult period.

"Seaspray at Zilzie is an amazing resort-style living option with many amenities such as a pool, gym and tennis courts, all with lessons available, basketball courts, restaurant, pharmacy, doctor's clinic and pathology," she said.

"It was our own paradise with people buzzing everywhere, great food, a great vibe and it was one of the most talked-about resorts until the original developers experienced some hard times.

Mona Elkhishin helping client Salim at the gym, which is being moved to the upstairs space.

"Since the resort went into receivership, the restaurant had three different owners who went in and out along with the gym, and the resort slowly started to slow down until now.

"Businessman Bill Ouston has come in and identified the potential of the resort and is well into his plans to bring it back to its full potential.

"All the wonderful amenities are still there and thanks to his foresight, I am now living my dream, running the gym and pool facilities and moving it all back upstairs to the space where it all began.

"I am determined to change any stigma attached to the resort and will be bringing back our piece of paradise with new fresh ideas and activities."

With Certificates III and IV in Fitness as well as nutrition, Ms Elkhishin said she was up for the challenge and has a good team behind her to make it happen.

Seaspray owner Bill Ouston having a hit on the tennis courts.

"I want to see the Seaspray Emu Park Gym and Swim put back on the map," she said.

"We are a small community with a lot of heart that has at times gotten a bad rap, that is about to turn the corner as we bring the resort facilities back to life starting with the gym and pool areas.

"What we need now is for the community to come on board and help us relive the dream."

Seaspray owner Bill Ouston said he was thrilled to see the beautiful facilities come to life and the enthusiasm and passion from Ms Elkhishin was a delight.

"The resort has continued to function well and now we are talking to some new operators about reopening the restaurant and allowing the complex to reach its full potential," MrOuston said.

"We are constantly improving the facilities and are seeking interested businesses to include remedial massage, beauty therapy and allied health services to create a complete health and well-being centre.

"We are all thrilled to see new energy revitalise the resort facilities."