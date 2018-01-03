Menu
New owners detail plans for popular Rocky CBD cafe

Letisha Frenken and Josh Adams with their daughter, Kaite-Ann.
Letisha Frenken and Josh Adams with their daughter, Kaite-Ann. Contributed
vanessa jarrett
by

"IT WAS A spur of the moment thing, we had no experience whatsover in hospitality,” Letisha Frenken said.

Letisha and her partner Josh Adams recently bought the Two Professors cafe on William St and while they 'jumped in feet first' it's going well so far.

"We're loving it, it's really exciting, something new and fresh,” Ms Frenken said.

Coming from the agricultural industry working in animal nutrition for the past 10 years, Ms Frenten said the past two months of working and owning the cafe has been a steep learning curve.

"There is a lot more to food and coffee than meets the eye,” she said.

Lachlan McMurtrie and Rory Cremin when they opened the business in April 2014.
Lachlan McMurtrie and Rory Cremin when they opened the business in April 2014. Allan Reinikka ROK070414acoffee2

To assist the process, customers have welcomed the new owners.

"We have regulars who are in every day and they have been brilliant, everyone has been welcoming and been fantastic,” Ms Frenten said.

"It makes you feel like you have the grasp of the business.”

Juggling a nine month old daughter as well has created a bit of chaos.

"We have great support with our Nannas and she comes in chat away to everyone, she loves the attention,” Ms Frenten said.

"Just have to learnt to juggle home life and the business.”

Starting to master the art of hospitality, the couple have some broad plans for the future.

"We want to expand the business into catering and function, whether it is us holding a function and people coming here or us creating food for one,” Ms Frenten said.

"And just maintaining good food and coffee the business has had for the past three years.”

Two Professors holds a strong reputation in coffee circles, a reputation the couple aims to uphold.

"We do have big shoes to fill from the previous owners but having the backing of the staff has helped us maintain the values they had previously," Ms Frenten said.

Topics:  cafe coffee rockhampton cbd rockhampton dining out

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
