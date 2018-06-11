New owners have big plans for Indoor Sports Arena

Thomas Goody and his wife Tanya have taken over Rocky's Indoors Sports Arena.

ROCKHAMPTON'S indoor sporting scene is getting a revamp, with new owners, Thomas and Tanya Goody putting their own spin on Rockhampton's Indoor Sports Arena.

Mr Goody worked in the railway business 15 years ago and Rockhampton was one of his usual haunts.

As he and his wife also had a love for mixed netball and volleyball, they began to play at the arena nearly every week they were in stationed in town.

"We moved away for a bit and bought a house in Rockhampton 11 years ago,” Mr Goody said.

"Then we were playing here pretty much every week and got to know the owners and just went from there.

"He was wanting to get out and I said 'if the opportunity every arises, put us forward'.”

It was just two months ago that Mr Goody received the news that he had been successful in his application for ownership of the arena.

Settling down in Rockhampton for work meant the world to Mr Goody, as he was finally able to be home every night, watch his kids grow up and be involved in his son's love for sport.

"Our son is the Queensland champion for beach volleyball,” he said.

Mr Goody and his wife have made changes to the centre already.

"We've put up a new pool fence, an outside fence and have bought in new machinery like fans, mowing and an electrical hoe that turns the sand up.

"There's a lot more to come as well.... it's growing and getting bigger.

"We're looking at new grand stands for inside and we're looking at replacing the synthetic grass inside.

"Now we've got darts and the tournament is held at the end of the month here.

"I think [the changes] will draw in a lot more people... we're trying to involve the whole community to get down and have fun and meet new people.”

Mr Goody also hopes to one-day purchase the land and expand on the arena with another indoor court for cricket and netball and another outdoor court for beach volleyball.

Mr Goody said the centre is all about "health and well-being” and will offer a holiday program for children called Cheeky Monkeys.

"We'll have inflatables for younger kids and sport programs, netball, cricket and soccer,” he said.

"We've got qualified trainers here and they're looking for young talent to come through the sports.

"There's a lot of up and coming stars and we're seeing some promising young talent.

"I think people love the atmosphere, where they can come down and feel relaxed after a hard day's work and just unwind and socialise.”

The arena participated in a Super League Indoor Cricket match in Mackay last weekend, with Rockhampton winning the C Grade Grand Final 86-71.

A netball competition and a Great Barrier Reef Challenge for volleyball will be held in Townsville and Mackay in the coming months.