New owners of iconic Rocky pub reveal big plans for venue

New owner of the Brusnwick Hotel, Tony Mackey (far right), with son Patrick (from left), Cameron Munster and wife, Karen Mackey (front).

WITH a background in the cattle industry and pub ownership already under his belt, Tony Mackey looks to be the perfect new owner for one of Rocky's iconic pubs.

The Sydney man snapped up the opportunity to purchase the Brusnwick Hotel, taking it off the market just seven days after it went up in December.

Mr Mackey, who has international corporate experience and an extensive rural background, said an opportunity like the 'Brunny' was hard to come by.

"We were looking for something north of Brisbane and had visited the pub on previous visits," he said.

"There's a lot of work to do to live up to what the previous owners held."

Mr Mackey said he was focused on breaking free of the metro areas to get a greater opportunity to grow with Rocky the ideal location.

He currently has several family businesses including a pub in Cooma, gyms in New South Wales and had expanded to Malaysia.

Head chef at the Brunswick Hotel, Joe, with Cameron Munster. Contributed

But Mr Mackey's attachment to the cattle industry for more than 23 years brought him back to home-turf and putting Rocky on his radar.

He acknowledged the importance of the pub as a local haunt and assured patrons they would love the changes he planned to make.

Mr Mackey's focus was on quality, meaning renovations to the public bar, a fresh lick of paint and modernising the business would come first.

"We will also be redeveloping the bottle shop and cool rooms, providing the old fashioned fridge-to-boot service," he said.

Despite big plans for the cosmetic features of the pub, Mr Mackey said the trademark big meals would not be altered.

"We know it's very famous for it's big meals... all staff and chefs have been maintained and we may even look for more potential roles," he said.

"We are an independent family business so intend to invest in the town and business in the long term," he said.

Mr Mackey said maintaining the friendly atmosphere was also a priority with more training and responsibility being put on his dedicated staff.

Although the traveller currently called the skies home, Mr Mackey intended to eventually move to the Beef Capital.

He was excited to offer the Rocky residents more live music and great food, still with the same iconic portion sizes they know and love.