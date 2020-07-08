New owners revealed after facility goes into receivership

Settlers Rockhampton is one of five retirement villages part of the Settlers Group portfolio that went into receivership.

Settlers Rockhampton is one of five retirement villages part of the Settlers Group portfolio that went into receivership.

SETTLERS Rockhampton was placed into receivership in August last year but in bright new beginnings, the Wandal retirement complex has been snapped up by service-led provider Teman.

Teman has announced it has purchased all five of the Settlers Group retirement village portfolio from receivers FTI Consulting.

The portfolio includes the complex on Pauline Martin Drive in Wandal, one in Brisbane, one in New South Wales and two in Western Australia.

These five villages will join Teman’s existing two villages, both in New South Wales.

The Rockhampton complex was constructed in 2000 and consists of 74 independent living units and community facilities, in a mixture of one to two bedroom configurations within 11 single level buildings.

“I can’t wait to welcome all our new residents to the Teman family,” Teman managing director Jamie Sterland said.

“At Teman, we understand that we are maintaining someone’s home and caring for their wellbeing, while providing them the ability to live independently in a caring, welcoming and likeminded community.

“I look forward to listening and working with our new residents to create communities full of friendship and connection.”

Teman exists to enable belonging and friendship later in life.

Within the new communities, Teman will inject its service-led philosophies, welcomeness, and supportive nature.

Teman managing director Jamie Sterland and Teman director Braden Johnson

Teman’s aim is to build communities and teams that bring a sense of belonging and friendship to every resident, their family and visitors.

Teman puts people first, collaborates with all residents and supports ideas that are good and fair for everyone.

“The purchase of these five communities is our first step towards our future plans,” Mr Sterland said.

“Our focus for Teman is to build and manage lifestyle retirement villages throughout Australia that are renowned for being welcoming, inclusive and accepting communities.

“We aim to diversify across the retirement sector, with a portfolio of villages having a mix of accommodation style including DMF, rentals and NDIS.

“With each style sitting within our business mantra of owning and operating villages that are accessible for everyone.”

The Teman vision is simple — a belief that everyone deserves to enjoy their life and have access to a lifestyle that brings them contentment and happiness as they grow older.

Teman strives to lead the way in equality and fairness in mature age living, and prides itself on being a friendly organisation with an aspiration to create the most welcoming, service-led communities in Australia.