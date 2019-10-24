Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A groom kissing his bride during an evening wedding ceremony.
A groom kissing his bride during an evening wedding ceremony.
News

New owner’s vision for expo There’s more to this exhibition than meets the eye

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
24th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BROOKE Harris fulfilled her dream of becoming an event co-ordinator this year when she became the new owner of the CQ Wedding Expo.

After an opportunity arose to purchase the business in March, she saw her chance and took it. Now she’s adding her own stamp on the popular event.

“I want to showcase what Central Queensland has to offer in the wedding industry,” she said.

“I’d like to create a cool, relaxing vibe.”

Over 70 vendors offering a variety of services will be on hand to share their expertise and not just for weddings … there are vendors to help you host parties such as event stylists and cake decorators.

The 2019 CQ Wedding Expo will take place from 9am to 2pm at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion at Rockhampton Showgrounds on Sunday.

The first 500 people through the door will receive a booklet with a mini wedding planner inside to make the experience all the more worthwhile.

Six lucky booklets will have a prize hidden inside, and the top prize will be $250 off your wedding ceremony voucher with marriage celebrant, Roxanne Hodda.

This gift is followed by a $160 bridal make-up voucher from Ramsey Pharmacy, a $100 voucher from Global Health 2 Wealth, and two opportunities for a free wine barrel hire which is valued at $80 thanks to Final Touches Event Hire.

Finally, there is a $50 voucher from Frenchville Sports Club and Whisk Yeppoon up for grabs.

All of the fun begins at 10.15am with live beauty demonstrations and talks from Lily Couture, Global Health 2 Wealth and Effekt Beauty.

A fashion showcase will be on display thanks to Victoria’s Loft and live music from the Hello Brothers and A2Z Entertainment.

With a $5 entry fee (children 14 years of age and under are free), some of the proceeds will be donated to Soldiers United.

Lastly, horse and carriage rides will be available with Kenny the clydesdale for $5 per person.

cq wedding expo tmbcommunity tmbentertainment whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Gateway Industry Park continues its growth

    premium_icon Gateway Industry Park continues its growth

    News A developer from Banana is looking to relocate his two businesses to the region.

    Share your favourite photos of the Botanic Gardens

    premium_icon Share your favourite photos of the Botanic Gardens

    News ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council wants you to help celebrate the Rocky landmark’s 150th...

    Former CQ cop dismissed after child sex abuse allegations

    premium_icon Former CQ cop dismissed after child sex abuse allegations

    Crime Former CQ cop dismissed after child sex abuse allegations

    CQ Pharmacy dispensing drugs robotically

    premium_icon CQ Pharmacy dispensing drugs robotically

    News Pharmacies new staff member just happens to be a robot that is kicking goals when...