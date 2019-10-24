New owner’s vision for expo There’s more to this exhibition than meets the eye

BROOKE Harris fulfilled her dream of becoming an event co-ordinator this year when she became the new owner of the CQ Wedding Expo.

After an opportunity arose to purchase the business in March, she saw her chance and took it. Now she’s adding her own stamp on the popular event.

“I want to showcase what Central Queensland has to offer in the wedding industry,” she said.

“I’d like to create a cool, relaxing vibe.”

Over 70 vendors offering a variety of services will be on hand to share their expertise and not just for weddings … there are vendors to help you host parties such as event stylists and cake decorators.

The 2019 CQ Wedding Expo will take place from 9am to 2pm at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion at Rockhampton Showgrounds on Sunday.

The first 500 people through the door will receive a booklet with a mini wedding planner inside to make the experience all the more worthwhile.

Six lucky booklets will have a prize hidden inside, and the top prize will be $250 off your wedding ceremony voucher with marriage celebrant, Roxanne Hodda.

This gift is followed by a $160 bridal make-up voucher from Ramsey Pharmacy, a $100 voucher from Global Health 2 Wealth, and two opportunities for a free wine barrel hire which is valued at $80 thanks to Final Touches Event Hire.

Finally, there is a $50 voucher from Frenchville Sports Club and Whisk Yeppoon up for grabs.

All of the fun begins at 10.15am with live beauty demonstrations and talks from Lily Couture, Global Health 2 Wealth and Effekt Beauty.

A fashion showcase will be on display thanks to Victoria’s Loft and live music from the Hello Brothers and A2Z Entertainment.

With a $5 entry fee (children 14 years of age and under are free), some of the proceeds will be donated to Soldiers United.

Lastly, horse and carriage rides will be available with Kenny the clydesdale for $5 per person.