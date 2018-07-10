New paint store opens in Rocky to inspire DIY

CRAIG Bennetts is encouraging people to pick up a paintbrush and try their hand at DIY projects, with the launch of his new paint store in Rockhampton.

Wholesale Paint Group now has five stores across Queensland, with what began with just one store in Cairns.

The business also services over 30 countries through its online business which opened two years ago.

Mr Bennetts purchased the store off his father in 2003 and slowly began to expand the family business.

For him, it's about showing people how easy it is to spruce up their car, boat or home with just a lick of paint.

Wholesale Paint Group's Rockhampton manager, Jane Archer, at the Farm St location. Steph Allen

"It's just the accomplishment and by doing the job yourself you feel good about yourself,” Mr Bennetts said.

"Polishing your car and doing things to bring the colour back, with just a little bit of effort, the results you get are fantastic.

"It's not difficult to do touch ups... it's cheaper than what you think.

"The difference a hundred bucks could make to your car or house is incredible.”

The store opened a week ago at 215 Farm Street, Kawana, and has employed four "very skilled” staff members.

Mr Bennetts said the store will offer the public high quality brands without having to wait for shipping from metropolitan areas.

It will also cater to Central Queensland industries within the mining, industrial, marine and automotive sectors.

Although the stores specialises in all things paint, it has a special focus on the automotive industry.

"We're the largest independently-owned paint store in Queensland,” he said.

"With our automotive paint, there is every colour you can imagine.

"It doesn't matter what colour... we can make that colour on-site.”