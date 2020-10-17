New paint studio with a twist opens in Rocky CBD

Sian Davis at her new Paint and Sip Studio in Rockhampton.

GRAB your friends, a bottle of wine and enjoy a step-by-step art class at one of Rocky’s newest businesses.

Paint and Sip Studios recently opened in Rockhampton with a studio in George St, the first Queensland franchise for the company.

The business officially launched only a couple of weeks ago but owner Sian Davis has already been inundated with bookings.

On offer are public events, private events, kid’s parties and creative kids classes which are all taught by a qualified artist.

“It’s been really good and busy, I am very happy with the support,” Sian said.

Sian was inspired to get involved with the company after a Google advertisement interested her.

At the time, Sian was forced to work from home in her full-time job and was going “a bit insane”.

It led her to want to make a change in her life and chase her dream of being a business owner.

“COVID for me was a real reflection of what are my values and what I want to do with myself long term,” she said.

Sian comes from a creative background and she wanted the business to be something along those lines.

“It seemed like the right opportunity to align with my values, something creative, something I could do as a small business for myself,” she said.

“I wanted a business that could provide a service, I didn’t want to just sell a product.

“What I love about this is it’s about the experience, the fun.

“It ticks a lot of those boxes, education, entertainment, creativity.”

Sian has a Bachelor of Music and founded the Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra.

Art is something she has always had an interest in.

She has employed two artists to teach the classes while Sian calls herself an apprentice.

“I’ve always been artistic but I wouldn’t call myself an artist, I just love having a dabble,” she said.

