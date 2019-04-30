Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Tamou says leading the Panthers has heaped presure on his shoulders.. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
James Tamou says leading the Panthers has heaped presure on his shoulders.. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Panthers skipper feeling the pressure

by AAP
30th Apr 2019 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW Penrith captain James Tamou admits he underestimated the extra pressure that came with taking on the role at the NRL club.

Tamou has led the Panthers in their past two games, since Ivan Cleary made the call to elevate him from the six-man leadership group announced at the start of the season.

The former NSW representative has taken over in a tough period, with Penrith desperately needing a win against Canberra on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.

The club has also faced a prolonged period of spotlight off the field, with Phil Gould's departure from the Panthers all but finalised.

"When Ivan first told me I thought 'great opportunity'," Tamou said.

"This team has leadership in bucketloads. It could have been anyone and the boys would have followed suit.

"But it's a bit more pressure and I guess it's something I'm just taking on myself. It's still something I'm still learning with."

Tamou's rise to the full-time captaincy came after James Maloney and Issah Yeo stood in for Peter Wallace at the end of last year after he retired mid-season.

Tamou has impressed in recent weeks but the Panthers have dropped three in a row. Image: Matt King/Getty Images
Tamou has impressed in recent weeks but the Panthers have dropped three in a row. Image: Matt King/Getty Images

Tamou then joined that pair, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Mansour and Nathan Cleary in the club's new-look leadership group last summer.

But the round-six loss to Cronulla marked the first time Tamou had become full-time captain of a club in his 228-game NRL career.

"I've obviously got Jimmy Maloney and a few of the other boys there, Josh Mansour and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak who I still call upon to hear their opinion on things," Tamou said.

"There is a bit more pressure but I see it as an opportunity and hopefully we can do something special this year."

More Stories

Show More
james tamou nrl panthers raiders rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Defence department moves in as properties sell

    premium_icon Defence department moves in as properties sell

    Politics RICK Bowman will have the Defence Force as neighbours on two sides of his property Lorna Vale at Marlborough.

    Capricornia's pre-polls open, candidate preferences revealed

    premium_icon Capricornia's pre-polls open, candidate preferences revealed

    Politics Plenty of locals are getting their voting out of the way early.

    Candidates' debate set to tackle tough CQ issues

    Candidates' debate set to tackle tough CQ issues

    Politics The debate starts at noon at the Criterion Hotel

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information