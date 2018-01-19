New Park Avenue business reveals opening date

Ian Judson in front of the soon to be filled fruit and vege section and delicatessen.

Ian Judson in front of the soon to be filled fruit and vege section and delicatessen. Vanessa Jarrett

PARK AVENUE residents will only have to wait two more weeks until they can walk inside the doors of their suburb's newest building space.

The highly anticipated Park Avenue IGA has finally released an opening date.

The business announced on their Facebook page they would have a grand opening day of Wednesday, January 31.

Regional Area Manager Ian Judson said they were in the final stages now.

"We're looking on track,” he said.

There has been some delays in the business opening, as they previously announced the IGA would open in October.

"Just getting building compliance and all the stock on shelves has held us up,” Mr Judson said.

"And the building works as well.”

Momentum of the store opening has been rapidly growing on social media.

"We have started a Facebook site and the owners are getting really good communication on there,” Mr Judson said.

With a Foodworks down the road, Mr Judson said there was a need for a larger supermarket.

"There is a high school and primary school nearby,” he said.

"And it is a highly-industrial area so we cater for a lot of contractors.

"We will have a big hot food area, not just hot chooks, we will do lasagnas, cottage pies, toasties, whatever we can make up.”

They will also specialise in health-conscious options.

"We're very big on gluten free, organic and health foods,” Mr Judson said.

"It's something we do pride ourselves in.

"We will also be stocking some popular brands, Youfoods and Brubecks, a lot of ready-to-go meals.”

With less than two weeks to go, staff are in the midst of being secured.

"We have started interviewing and are in the final stages and we will be filling casuals with school students,” Mr Judson said.

The owners have been overwhelmed with applications for positions at the new supermarkets.

"We probably had 1000 applicants across all the roles,” Mr Judson said.

It is anticipated that the business will sustain 20 to 25 jobs.

"We are about the locals, we are looking after the local community and employing locals,” Mr Judson said.

Mr Judson said he and the team are passionate about opening the new store.

"We're very excited to open and have another store for the local community,” he said.

"It's all about the local community and local jobs.”