New parks works to include swing for those in a wheelchair

A Liberty swing is being installed by workers at the All Abilities Playground in Appleton Park, Yeppoon. Photo Nikita Watts / The Morning Bulletin ROK120411nswing1

A Liberty swing is being installed by workers at the All Abilities Playground in Appleton Park, Yeppoon. Photo Nikita Watts / The Morning Bulletin ROK120411nswing1 Nikita Watts

A LIBERTY swing is to be installed at Kershaw Gardens in the coming weeks.

The swing will be for those in wheelchairs to use.

Read here: From cyclonic mess to named as best

It has been reported to cost $45,000 with an additional $70,000 from Rockhampton region councillor Cherie Rutherford's discretionary funds.

The playground equipment was expected to arrive in late June. It will be installed after the July school holidays.

A development is also in the plans for new infrastructure at Janet Pajolas Park on Berserker St, Berserker.

The Berserker park plans include an all abilities path with conduits underneath, seating, frontage billboards and irrigation works.