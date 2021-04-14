Menu
Colin Dean at Fitzroy Funerals. Picture: Allan Reinikka
Community

New partnership aims to help CQ families pay for funerals

Aden Stokes
14th Apr 2021 11:00 AM
The loss of a loved one can be a difficult time for family and friends, but a new partnership between a Rockhampton based funeral home and an Australian financial technology company is aiming to relieve some of the stress.

Fitzroy Funerals has partnered with Zip Co Limited to help families with the financial burden of paying for a funeral.

Funeral director Colin Dean said paying for a funeral could be a very difficult thing in a time of loss.

“We have been looking for a while to find a way to help those who don’t have funds immediately or insurance,” Mr Dean said.

According to a statement issued by Fitzroy Funerals, approved applicants can access up to $3000 in minutes.

Fitzroy Funerals is the first funeral home to partner with Zip Co Limited in Central Queensland.

The funeral home has serviced Rockhampton, Central Highlands, and surrounding areas since 1995.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

