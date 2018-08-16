New partnership to roll out tech for students in CBD

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and Glentworth CEO Neil Glentworth at the press conference to announce "Rockhampton Region, The Smart Way Forward" plan. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

STUDENTS will soon have access to their secure university and school wireless networks from the CBD with an innovative partnership spearheaded by Rockhampton Regional Council.

The council will partner with AARNet, the company behind Eduroam, to encourage CQUniversity students to study in the riverfront precinct.

Eduroam allows students from at least 20 Australian universities to use the same username and password they would when logging onto systems on-campus.

It was identified in council's Smart Way Forward strategy as a way to drive people to the riverfront precinct, with economic benefits to flow from increased foot traffic in the area.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said the partnership went "hand in hand” with CQUniversity taking over the Bond Store

"Our intention was always to bring Eduroam into our CBD to make it easier for students to visit and live,” Cr Strelow said.

"We laid a lot of fibre underground in preparation for opportunities like this which will bring benefits beyond the CBD.”

Council's corporate and technology services manager Drew Stevenson explained AARNet will have access to existing telecommunications infrastructure below Quay St, while council "will also have the ability to piggy back off their infrastructure to connect to places like the northside library.”

"This is a very cost effective way to extend our coverage of our fibre networks across the city and we anticipate this will be complete by the end of the year,” Mr Stevenson said.