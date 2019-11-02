New party gets tick but who’s the Rocky candidate?

North Queensland First leader Jason Costigan has had his new political party officially registered by the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

THE leader of Queensland’s newest political party Jason Costigan says he’s spoken to a potential candidate to spearhead his team’s shot at the seat of Rockhampton.

On Friday North Queensland First was officially registered by the Electoral Commission of Queensland which naturally delighted its founder, former Rockhampton journalist Mr Costigan.

“It’s an important box ticked - it’s like getting your horse into the Melbourne Cup,” the Whitsunday MP said.

“I’m not saying the horse is Winx, and I’m not saying that I’m Mick Dittman, but we’ve got a pretty good offering here and I’m sure some people are going to be more than interested in what we have to say.”

When asked about potential candidates, Mr Costigan was keeping plenty under his Akubra.

“I’ve spoken to one prospective candidate for the seat of Rockhampton,” he said.

“It’s like starting a new football club and I suppose I’m the coach looking for prospective players and trying to put a squad together.

“The election is a year away so we’re not going to leave it to the last minute, but it’s still very early days.”

Mr Costigan said he’d had approaches for party memberships on the back of Friday’s announcement.

“To have NQ First up and running so quickly, in effect, having it registered within two months, is a huge outcome and exciting for many constituents who I represent as well as the people of Central, North and Far North Queensland.

“As I have said previously, NQ First will be gunning for seats from Calliope to the Cape and if we can win half a dozen of those seats, we would make a big statement in changing the political landscape in this state.”