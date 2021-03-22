New pathways for Rocky’s Botanic Gardens

Pathways in Rockhampton Botanic Gardens were given a makeover as part of a $450,000 project funded by the Queensland Government’s Works for Queensland program.

Works were carried out on 1618 square metres of pathways, making them smoother, wider, and more accessible.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said he welcomed the completion of the work.

“The new pathways are bigger and better than ever, making the gardens more accessible and more attractive for visitors,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“More importantly the works have generated jobs for locals right here in Rocky, as part of Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.

“Across the first three rounds of the program, Rockhampton Regional Council received more than $27.2 million to help deliver 38 projects which have created or supported over 800 jobs so far.

“A further $9.46 million was allocated to the council last week from the next round of the program, meaning many more projects will be delivered for the community and many more local jobs will created or supported.”

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Tony Williams praised the Queensland Government for its investment.

“Our region has received millions of dollars under the Works for Queensland program and it just makes a huge difference to what we can do in the area,” Cr Williams said.

“Many projects that improve things for our community are only possible with contributions from other levels of government, and this one is no exception.

“As part of our commitment to being more sustainable, we are also taking about 200 tonnes of crushed pavers from the old paths and using them as road base and backfill material, so they will get a new lease of life.

“If you haven’t been down to the gardens recently, I’d encourage you to go and have a look, and enjoy a stroll along the new pathways while you’re there.”

Sports, Parks, and Public Spaces councillor Cherie Rutherford said the project made the gardens even better.

“The gardens are one of the most beautiful and best in regional Australia,” Cr Rutherford said.

“Over time we saw our pathways become uneven and damaged due to tree roots and general wear and tear, but now you’ll be able to explore the gardens much more easily.

“The pathways are fully accessible to wheelchairs and prams.

“We really do have an absolutely incredible botanical collection here in Rockhampton, and we are very grateful to the Queensland Government for funding this project.”

