New pet boutique to open in Yeppoon

Jessica Rolfe and Ellie the toy cavoodle at the new store, Little Ellie Boutique.

Jessica Rolfe and Ellie the toy cavoodle at the new store, Little Ellie Boutique.

Inspired by Ellie the toy cavoodle, a new shop is opening in Yeppoon this week.

Little Ellie Boutique, the brain child of Jessica Rolfe with the help of her fiancee Aaron Wilson, stocks all things pet apparel and accessories.

From pet shampoos to swimwear and life jackets, to plush toys and intellectual toys, the shop has it all.

The store also stocks a range of gift and homewares from handmade baby clothes, to bunting and earrings from CQ makers.

“We are using Australian owned businesses and locally owned businesses in our area, supplying them with a beautiful space to display their brand,” Jessica said.

“Hopefully we will keep expanding to add more.”

Jessica was inspired to start the business when she was living at Emerald and couldn’t access a lot of pet goods for her new puppy, Ellie.

Moving to Yeppoon a year ago, she started the business up then, beginning with a market stall.

“We started off stocking Pablo & Co and just kept getting in new and exciting brands to stock,” she said.

Then they launched Little Ellie harness, leads and collars.

Before she knew it, the business was bigger than ever.

“It’s just grown so much, we have expanded and no longer can fit everything in a market stand,” she said.

Jessica has also been working for Target since she was 14, transferring to the Yeppoon store last year.

Little Ellie Boutique was her side business while she was working and now the Yeppoon Target store has recently closed, it has become her full-time business.

The store will have a soft opening on Friday (March 26).

“We’ve had a huge response, lots of people have already walked past and popped their heads in wanted to buy stuff before we even opened,” Jessica said.

“We are setting it all up and making it look beautiful.”

Having only been in Yeppoon for a year, Jessica was confident it was the perfect place to open a business.

“We absolutely love the coastal lifestyle, we just built our first home up in Pacific Heights,” she said.

“We just love it, it’s a great little town, it’s continually expanding.”

And little dog Ellie thinks the new store is pretty good too.

“She comes to work with me so she gets to spend more time with me now than when I was working full-time,” Jessica said.

LITTLE ELLIE BOUTIQUE

Located 1 – 3 Normanby St, Yeppoon, next door to Kaboozies Lolly Shop

Grand opening on Saturday April 3, 10am

First 40 customers will receive a balloon to pop, prizes include discounts and freebies storewide

Pet accessories and apparel including Little Ellie, Pablo & Co and Sandy Snoots brands

Gifts, baby and homeware goods

Find them on Facebook