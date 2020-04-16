Menu
New pharmacy opens doors

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
16th Apr 2020 6:52 PM
A NEW chemist opened in Wandal this week - the second business to open in the southside suburb this month.

The Wandal store opened on Thursday is the fourth AFS Friendly Pharmacy store in Rockhampton.

The other stores are located in Frenchville, Berserker and Rockhampton City.

The store has been in the works for some time and given the current health crisis, was moved up to open earlier.

“We really wanted to get this new pharmacy up and running as soon as we could,” said CEO Mark Boyd.

“Now more than ever people need to be able to access quality frontline health services locally, and we wanted to ensure that we did our bit to alleviate the pressure on the system.”

AFS Friendly Pharmacy have also formed a partnership with the new Wandal CrackerJack Cafe, which opened on April 6.

Pharmacy members, both new and old, are able to receive a free coffee when they get a script dispensed in the first month of the store opening.

“The free coffee offer is a great way to ensure our customers have the opportunity to go for a walk in the fresh air across the road while they wait for their scripts in these times of social distancing,” Mr Boyd said.

“It is also a great opportunity to support another new local business in the process,” said Boyd.

All four AFS pharmacies will continue to operate throughout COVID-19 restrictions and also offer a prescription delivery service to help with social distancing and those members of the public that are in self-isolation.

