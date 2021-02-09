New philanthropy board named for Rockhampton Museum of Art

A new philanthropy board has been declared as the Rockhampton Art Gallery transitions to the Rockhampton Museum of Art.

The new Rockhampton Museum of Art Philanthropy Board includes Dr Leonie Gray as chair with members Maria Hams, Zac Garven and Bronwyn Fenech as members.

The new board is to be in place until the conclusion of the next council election and was endorsed by the council table at its meeting on Tuesday.

Suzi Blair will remain a member until April 2021 and was thanked for her three years of service on the board.

Tracy Siddons was also thanked for her three years of service and Warwick Anderson for his more than 17 years of service to the former Rockhampton Art Gallery Trust and more recently the Rockhampton Art Gallery Philanthropy Board.

Mayor Margaret Strelow, Warwick Anderson and Michelle Landry announcing the $10 million Federal Funding towards the new Rockhampton Museum of Art.

The board aims to play a role in the development and delivery of philanthropic actions and campaigns to grow the Rockhampton Museum of Art’s collection and the community’s support of and involvement in the facility.

They will meet once a month.