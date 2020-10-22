New phone tower at Capricorn Coast to boost mobile service

OPTUS has proposed a new mobile phone base station in a bid to provide better mobile services for customers and to accommodate future growth on the Capricorn Coast.

The new telecommunications facility would aim to service residents and businesses in Lammermoor, Rosslyn, Taranganba and Taroomball.

It would be located at 80 Clayton Rd, Lammermoor.

Axicom has lodged the plans on behalf of Optus following an investigation into the shortcomings of mobile service and coverage in the area.

The proposal involves the installation of a new 25m monopole, upon which Optus antennas and equipment are to be installed.

Existing communications facilities in Lammermoor area (Google Earth)

The tower would improve mobile services for the southern suburbs of Yeppoon as there are no existing Optus base stations specifically servicing this area.

Optus’ closest bases are located at Yeppoon and Mulambin with a 7.5km distance between the two and are affected by hilly local terrain.

The application notes the company did look at upgrading its existing base station and co-location opportunities but they were not viable.

The facility will be located within the rural zone and is on large, rural hilltop lot.

Aside from a residence 235m south of the tower, the lot is undeveloped.

Indicative location of proposed compound, asset protection zone and telecommunications tower. A cleared area of 35m x 35m is required to establish the compound (15m x 15m) and a 10m asset protection zone around the compound perimeter.

This site has been chosen as the vegetation is sparse and there are less established trees disturbed by the works.

The application notes the facility would not generate significant noise with cooling fans the only sound, only running when required and at the same level as a domestic air conditioner.

The facility has been designed to be as slim as possible and to blend in.

The tower would be within a 15m x 15m compound, and finished in unpainted, non-reflective grey.

The application specifically notes the tower is only for 3G and 4G service which the World Health Organisation says are safe according to the latest science consensus.

The plans state the telecommunications facility would include:

One 25m monopole

Three panel antennas, each up to 2.8m in length, on a new headframe

One 1.2m dish, mounted at 22m in height

One outdoor equipment cabinet at ground level

Ancillary equipment associated with operation and safety of the facility, including 15 remote radio units, cabling and antenna mounts

Installation of new 3m wide access track, about 280m long

