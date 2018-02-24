NEW PHOTOS: Excitement rises with new Yeppoon lagoon update

INFINITY POOL: New photos of the awaited Yeppoon lagoon have been circulating on social media where it is full of water with tropical palms recently planted.

INFINITY POOL: New photos of the awaited Yeppoon lagoon have been circulating on social media where it is full of water with tropical palms recently planted. FORESHORE YEPPOON

EXCITED families won't have to wait much longer to swim in Yeppoon's new lagoon with an opening date expected to be announced in a matter of weeks.

Recent photos of the main part of the $53 million redevelopment show the pool being test-filled and tropical foliage planted as the project nears its April 30 completion date.

New photos of the awaited Yeppoon lagoon have been circulating on social media where it is full of water with tropical palms recently planted. FORESHORE YEPPOON

The two-story pavilion was also taking shape with an extensive verandah overlooking Yeppoon Main Beach.

A Livingstone Shire Council spokesperson said the project was tracking well and in line with State and Federal Government funding agreements.

New photos of the awaited Yeppoon lagoon have been circulating on social media where it is full of water with tropical palms recently planted. FORESHORE YEPPOON

"The Yeppoon Lagoon is currently in finishing trade stages with granite tiling and open space works being delivered,” they said.

"The buildings are enclosed and finishing contractors are on site.

"The water testing phase has concluded and finishing works are now under way, the tests have passed the requirements of the specification.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Although no official tenants had been decided for the pavilion spaces, council said it was in negotiations with potential businesses and announcements would be made when these concluded.

Expressions of interest for a top-level restaurant tenant and a ground level kiosk and retail tenant closed on January 17.

KIOSK: Artist's impression of people enjoying the Yeppoon Lagoon Precinct. Contributed

Council were grateful for all the efforts of contractors, sub-contractors and staff who were focused on delivering this exciting project to the Yeppoon community.