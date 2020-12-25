NEW PHOTOS: Frenchville’s Christmas Day alleged arson
DEC 26, 2020:
A police vehicle stands guards over a Salamanca St home which was engulfed by flames yesterday evening.
It is believed the 51-year old occupant walked away from the fire and was later arrested on a nearby surburban street.
The few charred items scattered around the burned out shell stand as a stark reminder how badly this Christmas Day incident could have ended.
DEC 25, 2020:
A house in Salamanca St Frenchville is reportedly engulfed in flames.
A neighbour rang the police after 6pm on Christmas Day, but can not account for the whereabouts of the male resident.
Queensland Fire Service, ambulance and police are on scene.
Police later followed up a report the resident had walked away from the fire, in the direction of the Frenchville Sports Club.
Police have closed the intersection at Simpson Street.