NEW PHOTOS: Frenchville’s Christmas Day alleged arson

DEC 26, 2020:

A police vehicle stands guards over a Salamanca St home which was engulfed by flames yesterday evening.

It is believed the 51-year old occupant walked away from the fire and was later arrested on a nearby surburban street.

The few charred items scattered around the burned out shell stand as a stark reminder how badly this Christmas Day incident could have ended.

Frenchville Christmas Day fire site

DEC 25, 2020:

A house in Salamanca St Frenchville is reportedly engulfed in flames.

A neighbour rang the police after 6pm on Christmas Day, but can not account for the whereabouts of the male resident.

IMG_1889: Frenchville fire Xmas Day

Queensland Fire Service, ambulance and police are on scene.

Police later followed up a report the resident had walked away from the fire, in the direction of the Frenchville Sports Club.

Frenchville Christmas Day fire site

Police have closed the intersection at Simpson Street.