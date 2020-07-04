New pizza shop to open in Rocky by the end of the month

THERE’S a new pizza shop making its way through the state – with eyes on Rockhampton.

Eagle Boys’ founder Tom Potter is behind the new fast food franchise, Pizza Guardians.

The Beef Capital will be the second location for the franchise, behind a Toowoomba store which opened in April.

Pizza Guardians at Toowoomba opened in April with the Rockhampton store to be of a similar decor.

The Musgrave St store is among six stores launching across Queensland.

The premise behind the new company is keeping it simple.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin about his new venture, Mr Potter explained how Pizza Hut, Pizza Capers and Crust closed many of their shops last year despite fast food being at an all-time high.

Eagle Boys founder Tom Potter

The demise of Eagle Boys has also been a hard pill for Mr Potter to watch as he sold it to a venture capital group after building it up for 20 years.

“I looked at their business models and realised the main reasons they were closing,” he said.

“So we came up with a concept with only serving seven pizzas only on one base at one price.”

The strategy is to have minimal options to not overwhelm the customer.

Some pizza websites have pages and pages with oodles of choices, combined with coupons for deals and customers can feel exhausted by it and give up.

“People just want a really nice basic product served in a manner that’s priced well and in time,” he said.

“They want an online ordering platform that is easy to use.

“There is no rocket science.

“Simplicity, no hidden costs.”

Pizza Guardians has seven pizzas, on one base, all at the same price.

Mr Potter has partnered with Kirsty Carvey who is a long-time Eagle Boys operator, starting out in Emerald when she was 15.

Ms Carvey and her family have relocated from Brisbane to Rockhampton to open up the store.

The store, which ironically is at the old Eagle Boys site, will support three full-time and 20 part-time staff, most of which positions have been filled.

When asked if he was cautious to open the store during COVID-19, Mr Potter noted they opened the Toowoomba store at the beginning of lockdown.

“If anything, it was to our advantage,” he said.

“The results have been phenomenal.

“We made the decision a year ago to do this business.

“This business model is solid and the customer feedback is positive.”

Pizza Guardians Rockhampton is planned to open around July 21.