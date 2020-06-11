FIRST LOOK: New plans revealed for popular CQ plaza

PLANS to bring Rockhampton's City Centre Plaza into the new-age are well and truly underway as the site prepares to undergo a minor facelift.

Co-owner Joe Baladi of SB Investments yesterday revealed the shopping centre would receive some refurbishments in the wake of eased social distancing restrictions.

The plaza's main ground-level entrance houses its biggest addition, a new travelator coming from the underground carpark, while new painting, signage and lighting upgrades will also be installed.

A vacant tenancy near its Bolsover Street entrance is expected to be replaced with the travelator and is the first major structural change to the Plaza since it came under new ownership in February.

FUTURE: An artist impression shows what City Centre Plaza's minor renovations could look like.

Renovations will commence early August and are expected to be completed by early November under the watchful eye of both Mr Baladi and fellow co-owner George Shad.

The pair first revealed intentions to refurbish following news of the sale, promising a boost to the local job market in return.

"As a family-owned Australian business, we strongly believe in buying local and supporting the Central Queensland community."

"The concept designs for our renovations have been sourced locally with BEAT Architects, and we're looking to work with local builders to complete the rest of the renovations where possible," Mr Baladi said.

He added the changes would also ensure everyone had improved access to enjoy the plaza's 35 retailers and said it would also improve the overall customer experience.

REFURB: Big plans for Rockhampton’s City Centre Plaza are slowly getting underway.

"City Centre Plaza is continuing to provide a safe environment for shoppers, and now we're looking forward to being even more accessible, with a fresh makeover to match."

Despite some underground parking likely to be cordoned off throughout construction, more than 300 remaining spaces will still be made available to shoppers.

"While there is a small amount of demolition necessary, there should be minimal disruption to shoppers during construction."

"Disability carparking is still available in the ground level car park, and additional disabled and parent ­carparking will be available near the travelator once construction is finished."

City Centre Plaza is home to some of Australia's largest chain stores and supermarkets including Coles and the recently reaffirmed Target.

The centre will soon commence an online survey asking for feedback on how it can further improve customers' shopping experience.