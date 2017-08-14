New plans for Yeppoon's iconic 'pie alley' will cure the blues

The iconic 'pie alley' mural painted on the outside of the new Pie Alley Blue's café set to open in October.

A PIECE of Yeppoon's history and much loved alleyway is coming back to life.

Once a ritual spot for a 3am feed after leaving the local pubs, pie-buns were a local delicacy for the residents on Capricorn Coast for 40 years.

The iconic 'pie alley' has now been dormant for several months but it has been revealed that your blues will soon be over.

Pie Alley Blues announced it's launch with a teasing video on social media and owner Cath Stubenrauch left plenty to the imagination.

Cath said that she and her partner, Gary Knaggs, had a combined love for the town and wanted to bring some of the history back in their new venture.

An emphasis on small bites of New Orleans style food, top-shelf liquor, blue's music and outdoor dining were all in the duo's vision for the business that's set to open in October.

Although Cath said there would be no 3am feeds available at the back entrance, the traditional O'Grady's pie hadn't been forgotten.

Keep an eye out for more information as Pie Alley Blues develops.