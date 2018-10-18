New plans to give Frenchville club a facelift

FRENCHVILLE REFRESH: The new general manager of the Frenchville Sports Club, Damien Massingham, says he is excited about the future of the club.

INITIALLY pulled in by the history of the Frenchville Sports Club, it was the potential for its future that sealed the deal for new general manager Damien Massingham.

Six weeks into the job, Mr Massingham has been blown away by the community, not only the sports club, but in Rockhampton itself.

With a background in accounting, tourism and hospitality, Mr Massingham is confident he is well prepared to take on his new role.

Having visited the city for work previously, he has moved from the Sunshine Coast with his wife and two sons and is excited to be coming back to Rockhampton on a more permanent basis.

"I think what drew me here was the fact that I wanted to work in a club that had that great history but also had the ability to go further,” Mr Massingham said.

"I really like the welcoming community aspect and the spirit of Rocky. It is almost an intangible spirit that you can't explain and I think it is something inherent in the people that live in Rocky.

"That's what I love so much about the Frenchville Sports Club. The objectives of the club I think reflect the city and the region.”

As for his plans for the club, Mr Massingham remained tight lipped about any major changes that might be in the works, but he said he was excited to see the club go through a facelift in coming months.

"We are in coming months going to be refreshing the club. We are refreshing our gaming room, which will be happening in November,” he said.

"We are going to have a new menu for summer and before Christmas you are going to see a number of refinements, just to make sure we are always listening to our members and customers and providing the latest and greatest services for our members.

"The long-term master plan will come out in 2019 which will show that longer term vision, where we are really going to take the club to a higher level and provide even greater services.”

One of his favourite parts of the new job, according to Mr Massingham, is the connection the club has with the wider community.

"We have 97 staff members here, and 95 of those are born and bred in Rockhampton,” he said.