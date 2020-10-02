Menu
Isaac Regional Council has created a platform to connect aspiring teenager writers across the region.
New platform to connect aspiring teenage writers

Kristen Booth
2nd Oct 2020 5:00 PM
YOUNG creative writers now have an online platform to connect with other like-minded individuals and share their aspirations.

Isaac’s Young Writers’ Group is an online forum to connect aspiring authors aged between 13 and 18 to collaborate, be empowered and share their writing dreams.

Acting Mayor Kelly Vea Vea said Isaac Regional Council had a strong belief in the creative power of our local youth.

“Council is hosting weekly online meet ups to discuss, share and explore how teenagers can extend their passion for writing into the future,” she said.

“Feel empowered to share your interest in writing with others across the region and learn how to turn your passion for writing into a potential career.”

Running from October 27 to November 17, there will be activities to participate in, weekly challenges, information on opportunities to extend your skills, and a special guest speaker, author Ellen Madden, who will talk about her own personal journey from novice writer to published author.

The Isaac Young Writers’ Group – a free initiative – is being launched in conjunction with National Novel Writing Month.

For more information or to sign-up online head to the website.

