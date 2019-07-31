New player enters electricity market and CQ could benefit

A NEW player is about to enter the national electricity market which could have the backing of a key Central Queensland renewable energy project.

Queensland's third publicly owned electricity generator, CleanCo, will start trading in the national electricity market on October 31, facilitating the delivery of 400 megawatts in new generation and storage.

Central Queensland's $1.5 billion Clarke Creek Wind Farm and Solar Farm, which will generate 350 construction jobs, 25 on-going jobs and 800MW when complete, was one of 10 Queensland renewable projects short-listed for the Queensland Government's Renewables 400 reverse auction.

The reverse auction process allows multiple projects to competitively bid to secure power purchase contracts or other forms of project support.

The will enable CleanCo to identify the best projects to increase the state's diversified renewable energy supply before recommending their preferred projects to government early next year .

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham said CleanCo will add new supply to the electricity market, put downward pressure on power prices and create jobs in for regional Queensland.

"Preliminary analysis estimates CleanCo should deliver a $70 saving on the average annual household power bill, which is great news for Central Queensland families,” Dr Lynham said.

"These projects will mean more construction jobs in regional Queensland and additional generation to make our power supply even more reliable,” Dr Lynham said.

"This takes Queensland one step closer to our target of 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030.”