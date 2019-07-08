Menu
GOOD FUN: Buonie Leisha, Ava Leisha, Evanda Leisha, Cr Rutherford, Lenny Leisha, and Cr Smith at Conaghan Park, Gracemere.
Council News

New playground features seesaw, climbing net, slide, swings

vanessa jarrett
by
8th Jul 2019 11:00 AM
A NEW playground has opened just in time for school holidays.

The new playground opened at Conaghan Park, Gracemere and caters to children of all ages.

There's a tower complete with a slide, climbing net and track ride, as well as an inclusive spinner that's designed for anyone to take a whirl while lying, sitting or standing.

The swing set includes a standard swing, a you and me swing for an adult and child to use together, and a bird's nest swing that can be used by children of all abilities.

Finally it also includes a motorcycle seesaw and two sand diggers for children to enjoy while also improving their co-ordination skills.

Buonie Leisha playing on the new equipment at Conaghan Park, Gracemere.
The majority of the playground is surfaced with rubber soft-fall.

The total cost of the new

playground is just over $100,000, fully funded by Rockhampton Regional Council.

"It brings us incredible pleasure to deliver this fantastic investment,”

Cr Cherie Rutherford said.

Cr Ellen Smith said that she was happy to see this new playground added to the growing list of great places to play in Gracemere.

"I can't wait to see kids and families getting out and enjoying the equipment these school holidays,” she said.

"I am very excited to hear what the Gracemere community thinks of their new playground.”

