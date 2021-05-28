New playground set to be built at Rocky park

The new park is an investment into the needs of families in the region, says Cr Cherie Rutherford.

A North Rockhampton park is set to get a new playground with construction to start next week.

Rockhampton Regional Council will upgrade Brian Bulman Park on River Rose Drive in what Councillor Cherie Rutherford described as an “investment in the community.”

The park is in a popular area being just a walk away from Heights College, CQ University and Glenmore State High School.

On Friday, Parks, Sport and Public Spaces Councillor Cherie Rutherford described some of the playground features planned.

“Little explorers will be able to walk the plank, crawl through the tunnel, climb the net, escape down the slide, and much more with this fantastic new equipment,” she said.

“We are committed to continuing to improve our parks and public spaces.

“The addition of more play equipment is one way that we can meet the needs of families across the region.”

Divisional Councillor Shane Latcham said construction would begin early next week and the specific completion date would be released soon.

Brian Bulman Park is situated on 534 Yaamba Road in Norman Gardens.

“This new equipment is part of ongoing improvements and I have no doubt it will be popular once completed,” he said.

“From Monday the 31st of May, the park will have a fenced off construction area for a couple of weeks while we get this playground installed.

“We appreciate your patience and will let you know as soon as it is ready for action.”

Recently it was also announced that Cedric Archer Park’s wet play area at Gracemere was receiving maintenance.

Residents can share feedback on their local community parks and the facilities within them via the survey on the council’s website - https://engage.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/.