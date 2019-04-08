New playground to include tower, flying fox, swing and ship

CREATIVE: Design plans of the new play space at Kerr Park in Emu Park.

RESIDENTS and visitors to Emu Park will gain another fantastic attraction at the foreshore with a new interactive playground in Kerr Park.

The works are scheduled to start next month as part of Stage 3 of the Emu Park Village and Foreshore Revitalisation Project.

The playground was funded by Livingstone Shire Council and the Queensland Government in association with Emu Park Bendigo Community Bank.

Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton, who chairs the Emu Park Reference Group, said the $4.62million partnership project had already completed several elements since works began in 2017. The Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club car park, CWA Rotunda replacement, electrical upgrades and street beautification works have all been finalised.

The new signature playground includes an attractive shade structure and play equipment including an alpha tower, flying fox, all-abilities swing, a galleon ship and other imaginative rides.

New barbecues and picnic shelters are also included in this scope of works.

"Council will manage the construction of the Kerr Park project and will be utilising local contractors and suppliers for various elements of the project,” Cr Hutton said.

"It's been fantastic to see the gradual transformation of the Emu Park foreshore and village centre, and council continues to receive wonderful feedback from residents and visitors about how these works have improved and enhanced the town's coastal charm.

"Council would like to thank the Queensland Government, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Emu Park Bendigo Community Bank for their valuable financial contributions and ongoing support towards this incredibly important community project.”

Assistant Minister for Education and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said each stage of the master-plan was continuing to create welcoming and integrated spaces for the community to enjoy.

"This has been a combined community effort by Livingstone Shire Council, service clubs, businesses and individuals and the State Government is incredibly proud to be part of delivering this vital project,” Mrs Lauga said.

"Emu Park is one of the most beautiful parts of the Capricorn Coast and I have kept a keen interest in its growth in terms of infrastructure and services.”

While construction is under way, there will be no access to the park.

The playground is expected to open by late August this year.