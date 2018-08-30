New pole dance studio out to prove anyone can do this sport

Tamara MacKenzie has just opened a new pole dancing studio, Full Metal, in East St and wants to show people that pole can be for anyone and any body type.

IF YOU think pole dancing isn't for you, Tamara MacKenzie is determined to change your mind.

When Ms MacKenzie went to her doctor suffering bad sciatic pain, she was told exercise focused on core strength would help.

Rather than swimming, she took up pole dancing and over nine years later is ready to convince people there's no 'right' body type for the challenging sport.

Ms MacKenzie will this week officially open the doors of her own pole studio, a business opportunity which proved too good to pass up.

An award-winning pole dancer, Ms MacKenzie was searching for a private practice space where she could work on competition routines.

But when she found a large, open space for rent in East St she immediately saw its potential as a studio and set to work starting Full Metal.

Ms MacKenzie and her husband Andrew have both dedicated months of time to transforming the space and building the studio.

"I have always been fascinated with steampunk and so that theme and pole dance itself seemed like a match made in heaven,” she said.

"The name itself Full Metal is not only in terms of the apparatus, but my love of metal music and the 'mechanical' aspect of the human body working to create something unique and beautiful.

"Countless sleepless nights, weekends and afternoons have gone into this studio.

"Andrew's ability to transform the area into a pole haven is beyond words. A sheety by trade, among other unfathomable wisdom in so many other areas of building, he was able to put his skills and creativity out there and make a fantastic studio for the region.”

The biggest hurdle Ms MacKenzie said people usually faced in taking to pole is the perception that it's 'too hard'.

"One of the best things about pole is the fact that you don't have to be something that you're not to start - you just have to start,” she said.

"The classes themselves are designed to build your strength and flexibility so that as you accomplish moves, you are also improving in those aspects.”

Ms MacKenzie said the challenge of pole fuelled her addiction.

"I had absolutely no background in gymnastics, dance or was even fit enough to do a push up,” she said.

"I struggled for weeks to get moves - I was uncoordinated and found the apparatus at times very slippery.”

Helping people learn to love pole and showing them what they can achieve, rather than what they can't, is one of Ms MacKenzie's main goals at Full Metal.

She said students would be able to choose between casual or block classes, with several other one-off workshops and non-pole strength and flexibility classes also on offer.

"My experience in teaching pole through the years has given me a great deal of understanding of different bodies, limitations and working with students to accomplish their goals,” Ms MacKenzie said.

"I want to create a place that boost confidence and creativity regardless of age, body shape, gender etc.”

