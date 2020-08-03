New police officers to reinforce COVID-19 restrictions in CQ

Two First Year Constables will join Emerald Police Station. Picture: Queensland Police

TWO new police officers will join Emerald Police Station as the Queensland Police Service welcomes 81 new recruits across the state.

The First Year Constables recently graduated from the Oxley Police Academy and will initially be deployed to 47 stations across Queensland.

“These FYCs are beginning their careers during unprecedented times, when the role of our police is more important than ever,” Police Minister Mark Ryan said.

“Our police academies produce the finest officers in the world, and I know these recruits have received the intensive training they need to keep us safe.”

Minister Ryan said the graduation was the first full induction ceremony since January.

“In March, Commissioner Carroll made the decision to fast-track police graduations,” he said.

“This decision was made to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the academies, and immediately boost the number of frontline officers.

“Social distancing requirements have prevented graduates from celebrating with a full ceremony, with QPS instead opting for a small, private swearing-in.

“I’m very pleased this latest cohort will have their achievements recognised in a full induction ceremony.”

Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the First Year Constables came from diverse backgrounds, and brought a range of skills to the service.

“We have a diverse group of graduates representative of our community who bring skills and experience from a wide range of previous careers,” she said.

“The training program these recruits have completed prepares them for a range of policing scenarios, and they will continue to learn on the job through the First Year Constable program.

“These graduates have demonstrated outstanding commitment and skill in preparing for today.

“They are taking the next step in their policing career, and I have no doubt they are well-prepared for the challenges they will face in the future.”