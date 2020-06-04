New police recruits deployed to Rockhampton to boost safety

RESIDENTS living in Rockhampton can feel a little bit safer, with five new police recruits joining the local force.

Three of the First Year Constables are to be deployed to Rockhampton Police Station and two to North Rockhampton Police Station.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said he was pleased to see the region would be benefit from the “outstanding” new graduates, who recently graduated from the Townsville Police Academy.

“New recruits are an asset to our local community, as they bring a range of skills and experience to our police,” he said.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the First Year Constables would provide a massive boost to community safety.

“Community safety is one of my main priorities, and I know local families will be pleased to see more officers on the frontline,” she said.

“I wish these officers the very best as they embark on their new careers.”

Minister for Police Mark Ryan said the First Year Constables had completed intensive training to prepare them for their new roles.

“Queensland’s police receive some of the best training in the world,” he said.

“I thank them for taking on this responsibility and I know they will serve Queensland with honour and integrity.”