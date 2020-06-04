Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Barry O'Rourke MP, Inspector Dave Peff, Constable Anita Menk, Constable Liam Jefferies, Constable Caleb-Joel McGrath, Constable Daniel Thompson, Constable Bronson Aurisch and Brittany Lauga MP.
Barry O'Rourke MP, Inspector Dave Peff, Constable Anita Menk, Constable Liam Jefferies, Constable Caleb-Joel McGrath, Constable Daniel Thompson, Constable Bronson Aurisch and Brittany Lauga MP.
News

New police recruits deployed to Rockhampton to boost safety

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
4th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS living in Rockhampton can feel a little bit safer, with five new police recruits joining the local force.

Three of the First Year Constables are to be deployed to Rockhampton Police Station and two to North Rockhampton Police Station.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said he was pleased to see the region would be benefit from the “outstanding” new graduates, who recently graduated from the Townsville Police Academy.

“New recruits are an asset to our local community, as they bring a range of skills and experience to our police,” he said.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the First Year Constables would provide a massive boost to community safety.

“Community safety is one of my main priorities, and I know local families will be pleased to see more officers on the frontline,” she said.

“I wish these officers the very best as they embark on their new careers.”

Minister for Police Mark Ryan said the First Year Constables had completed intensive training to prepare them for their new roles.

“Queensland’s police receive some of the best training in the world,” he said.

“I thank them for taking on this responsibility and I know they will serve Queensland with honour and integrity.”

new police rockhampton police tmbcommunity tmbpolitics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No hazards on road after Bruce Hwy traffic crash

        premium_icon No hazards on road after Bruce Hwy traffic crash

        News The incident was reported this morning at 11.50am in Port Curtis.

        • 4th Jun 2020 12:03 PM
        Adani awards biggest contract yet for Carmichael Project

        premium_icon Adani awards biggest contract yet for Carmichael Project

        News With the awarding of this latest contract, Adani has now awarded over $1 billion in...

        COURT: See who’s facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who’s facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today.