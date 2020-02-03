New police recruits stationed in Rocky, Yeppoon

Yeppoon Police Senior Sergeant Erin Shawcross has welcomed two new police officers to Yeppoon Police Station

Yeppoon Police Senior Sergeant Erin Shawcross has welcomed two new police officers to Yeppoon Police Station

NINE new police officers will be stationed in North Rockhampton, Rockhampton and Yeppoon after the latest graduation ceremony from the Northern Police Academy adding to the region’s police force.

Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga welcomed the four new officers in North Rockhampton, which covers about half her electorate, three in the Rockhampton station, and two new officers in the Yeppoon station.

Yeppoon Police Senior Sergeant Erin Shawcross said the two new officers allocated for Yeppoon have already hit the ground running and will make a difference to the already busy station staff.

“The additional officers will obviously benefit the Yeppoon Division as they will each perform their first 12 months training period at the Yeppoon Station,” Snr Sgt Shawcross said.

“It is always great to get first year constables into a station as they are genuinely keen, eager and willing to go that extra mile for the community.

“It has been quite a few years since Yeppoon has been allocated first year constables and we welcome their input.

“Both first year constables are already walking the beat and crewing first response cars on night shift.

“In the coming weeks I endeavour to get both officers out and about to meet as many of the locals as we can.”

Ms Lauga said the new first year constables had completed intensive training, preparing them for their new roles serving the local community.

The recruit training program provides recruits with a high-quality foundation so they can deliver an excellent level of service to the community and ensure their policing skills have developed to a level necessary for operational policing as First Year Constables under supervision.

Ms Lauga said police performed a vital role in the maintenance of law and order and public safety.

“On behalf of the State Government, I am grateful to the first-year constables who have accepted this responsibility,” she said.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the job the new recruits had been sworn into was unlike any other job.

“I thank them for taking on this responsibility and wish them well in their chosen career.”