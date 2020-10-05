New policy allows uniqueness of each sports club to shine

The Game Plan is council’s 10-year plan for organised sport and active recreation in the Central Highlands.

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council’s updated tenure policy for council-owned land and facilities is a big step in the right direction according to locals.

It will allow clubs to tailor Game Plan tenure agreements to their needs.

Emerald Show Society president Jess Crawford engaged the entire show committee in discussions with the council to get a multi-user agreement in place for the Emerald Showgrounds.

“It is pretty complex, but coming with an open mind and taking a step back to see it is a community facility and we want everybody to be able to use and access it helped,’ Ms Crawford said.

She said having had the entire committee be a part of the consultation process made collating information easier and set clear expectations from the start.

“Having clear expectations is important when working with volunteers and I am hopeful that the policies put in place through individual consultation with users of that facility will mean they get what they want.

“It allowed us to get a solid agreement in place at the first go.

“No doubt we might have to tweak it, but I know that council has the best intentions for the Game Plan and what it is trying to achieve with it.

“I think it is definitely on the right track now and strong communication is the key.”

Adopted in December 2017 and developed in consultation with community members, clubs and elected members, it served as a framework to grow sport and recreation.

Councillor and Sport and Active Recreation Advisory Group chair Anne Carpenter said the changes to the policy were based on feedback received from 22 clubs.

“We talked to organisations about their understanding of the policy and agreements and found that they were all very confused and hesitant to sign, but after working through the new draft documents all the clubs felt much more at ease,” Ms Carpenter said.

“We found that the policy did not allow for individually-tailored agreements, leaving some organisations at a disadvantage.

“We now have consistency around responsibilities for things like maintenance, while allowing for the uniqueness of each club to shine through.”

The council adopted the Community Organisation Tenure of Council-owned or Controlled Land policy at the general council meeting on September 9.

The policy seeks to:

– provide a consistent and equitable approach to the granting and renewal of tenure to community organisations over council-owned and controlled land

– ensure community organisations holding tenure operate viably and can meet tenure obligations

– provide certainty of tenure

– activate council-owned and controlled land for the sporting, recreational, cultural and other not-for-profit community services and activities.

Click here to learn more about the Game Plan and find resources on sport and active recreation.