New pool product gives you the Dead Sea in your backyard

DEAD SET DREAMY: The newest pool trend sees salt and minerals harvested directly from the Dead Sea.

ONE Rockhampton family-owned business is lapping the competition after becoming the first retail store in Australia to launch a ground-breaking new product.

Tropical Pool Maintenance has launched Mineral Swim, a product that brings the Dead Sea right to backyard pools.

Developed by Maytronics, Mineral Swim is a world-first pool product made from minerals harvested directly from the Dead Sea.

DEAD SEA IN CQ: Mineral Swim is the newest trend in swimming pools. Contributed

The revolutionary product reduces the amount of chlorine and harsh products in private and commercial swimming pools, it also presents a number of health benefits due to the high mineral content.

The magnesium works to ease muscle tension and also stimulates skin hydration, detoxifies and regenerates the skin while boosting its natural defence system.

For Brett Samuelsson, owner and operator of the business, products such as Mineral Swim are changing the game.

"It's a new complete mix direct from the dead sea,” he said.

DEAD SEA IN CQ: Tropical Pool Maintenance, owned and operated by Brett Samuelsson, is the only distributor in Rockhampton that seel the Mineral Swim products. Contributed

"People are asking about these kinds of products now, and with the internet there is so much for people to look at.

"This is a whole new swimming experience.”

The Mineral Swim package is paired with an Ozone water purification system, which supports the minerals in the product in order to improve the water quality and 'supercharge the pool', according to Mr Samuelsson.

The product aims to replicate the Dead Sea and provide swimmers with the same health benefits, but it doesn't completely mimic the world famous salt lake.

"It replicates the dead sea, but it doesn't make you float like the dead sea,” Mr Samuelsson said.

DEAD SEA IN CQ: The launch at Tropical Pools Maintenance was a success. Contributed

"The amount of minerals you would have to have in a pool for that to happen would be unrealistic.”

For Mr Samuelsson, being the only retail outlet in Rockhampton that sells this product is a highlight from his time working at the family business.

"Mum and Dad started this company in 1983,” he said.

"I have been doing this since I was 10 and it truly is a family run business.

"We were the first retail store to launch it in Australia and I am the only the distributor in town.

"There are three or four pools with this product in town and they're all loving it.

"I am hoping it takes off and everyone gets to have a little bit of the Dead Sea in their backyard.”