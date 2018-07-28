Menu
Soul Origin could be coming to Rockhampton in the coming months.
New pop up store to feed Rocky's soul

Steph Allen
28th Jul 2018 12:00 PM

THERE'S comfort food, cheat-day food, clean food and everything in between.

But soul food is making a comeback across Queensland stores with the intent to revolutionise the way we experience takeaway.

With an array of salads, sandwiches and sweets, Rockhampton diners will get a taste of Soul Origin next month, as the healthy and affordable restaurant hosts a pop up store at Stockland Rockhampton on August 4.

As well as giving away free Soul Origin coffee and samples of their fresh food to locals, Soul Origin will be on the lookout for a possible franchise partner to launch the store in Rockhampton.

Soul Origin Head of Property and Franchise Recruitment Phil Tucker encouraged interested potential partners to come down to the pop-up day and experience what Soul Origin has to offer.

"As a Soul Origin franchise partner you will enjoy the freedom of owning and operating your own business and the incredible support of one of Australia's fasted growing quick service restaurants,” Mr Tucker said.

Stockland centre manager Andrew Provan said the area is seeing growing demand for fresh nutritious good and great coffee.

"We continue to field interest from some of the biggest, newest and most popular brands in food who are actively looking for Townsville residents keen to become a budding franchisee,” Mr Provan said.

"We look forward to hosting the Soul Origin pop-up this month and encourage all locals to come down and enjoy a taste of what Soul Origin offers.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

