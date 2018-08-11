Menu
POUND INMATES: These animals are currently at the Rockhampton Pound. If you have room in your life for one of these animals, please contact the pound on 4936 8555.
Council News

New pound set to open at Gracemere

by Christine Mckee
11th Aug 2018 4:35 PM

ROCKHAMPTON Region's new animal management centre officially opens on Monday, replacing the facility in Quay St, which also closes on Monday.

The council has opened the new centre at 158 Foster St, Gracemere.

Opening hours will be as follows.

  • Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 7am - 4:30pm;
  • Tuesday 7am - 8:30am and 2pm - 4:30pm;
  • Saturday and Sunday: 7am - 10am.

Further information around the new animal management facility is available on Council's website or residents can contact 1300 22 55 77.

