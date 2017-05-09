New program supports Rocky's start-up businesses

Rockhampton Regional Council's Smart Hub business manager Elize Hattin says the Startup Club is designed to assist our region's entrepreneurs.

EXPERT help is on the way to guide our next generation of aspiring start up businesses and entrepreneurs with the imminent launch of 'The Startup Club'.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the Startup Club would have an important role coaching the startup businesses of today showing them how to grow into future employers.

The club taps into business expertise of Bill McKeague who is bringing a real-world hands-on program called the 'Lean Launchpad' approach he learnt at Berkley University to share with the people of Rockhampton.

The basis of the program is to learn what it is like to plan and design a business or new product or service for launch in today's competitive world.

Mr McKeague will teach members how to communicate with customers to discover what they want to buy, how to create a minimal viable product or service to test customers' feedback and how to apply feedback to innovate their business model to maximise commercial impact and ensure a sustainable business.

Drawing from a wealth of experience working alongside CSIRO, universities, enterprises and start-ups as a facilitator of Lean Launchpad Programs, Mr McKeague has a lot to offer those who aren't afraid to put their hands up to ask for help.

Rockhampton's Smart Hub will host three information sessions during May and June to give local businesses and entrepreneurs an insight into joining the Startup Club program.

Smart Hub Business Manager Elize Hattin said the free sessions will give participants a great understanding of what the Smart Hub is and what the Startup Club can do to help you develop your business or idea.

"The Startup Club is designed to assist our region's entrepreneurs in starting and growing successful businesses locally, nationally and internationally," Ms Hattin said.

"We're really encouraging existing businesses already operating and wanting to bring to market a new product or service and anyone who has started or wants to start a new business to attend the sessions.

"It's a great chance to meet up with other like-minded startups and improve exposure and networks, as well as gain a better understanding of how the Smart Hub can help new businesses across our Region."

What: The Startup Club free information sessions

When: Tuesday 16 May | 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Wednesday 24 May | 5.30pm - 6.30pm

Thursday 1 June | 5.30pm - 6.30pm

Where: The Smart Hub - 212 Quay Street, Rockhampton City

How to book: Book online here https://rockhamptontickets.com.au

To find out more about joining the Smart Hub visit www.rrc.qld.gov.au and search Smart Hub or contact Council's Customer Service on 1300 22 55 77 or 4932 9000. You can also like our facebook page Smart Hub Rockhampton

The Lean Launchpad Program Summary:

Duration: Seven weeks

Dates: June 2017 - August 2017

Venue: Smart Hub 212 Quay Street