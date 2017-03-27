New program to help mentor beef industry's future leaders

NEW PROGRAM: The late Graeme Acton, pictured at his Paradise Lagoons property.

THE Graeme Acton Beef Connections, run in conjunction with Beef Australia and supported by Westpac Agribusiness, are calling for applicants from Australia to join the mentoring program.

Beef Australia's program is designed to enable young people to maximise their potential in their chosen sector of the beef industry.

The Graeme Acton Beef Connections Mentoring Program allows participants to develop their industry leadership skills, while giving them the opportunity to have a mentor to help them achieve their project expectations while also participating in Beef Australia 2018.

Successful applicants will develop their skills through the design, development and implementation of a project that will be beneficial to the growth of the individual in their personal and professional role in the beef industry and to the Australian Beef sector.

"The Graeme Acton Beef Connections program provides an opportunity for young people in the beef industry to establish a mentoring relationship with high-calibre, senior industry leaders,” Beef Australia 2018 chief executive Denis Cox said.

"The aim of this relationship is to help develop the skills and knowledge that will enable these young beef industry members to become more effective in their current roles.

"The program provides a legacy for the younger generation as they take steps to empower themselves and others.”

Visit www.beefaustralia.com.au for information or phone 49222989.