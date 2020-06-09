New proposed Bowen Basin mine to create 100 jobs

The Vulcan Complex Project, about 35km south of Moranbah, will consist of a single open-cut pit and produce 1.95 million tonnes of hard coking coal per annum and six million tonnes over its lifetime.

The Vulcan Complex Project, about 35km south of Moranbah, will consist of a single open-cut pit and produce 1.95 million tonnes of hard coking coal per annum and six million tonnes over its lifetime.

A PROPOSED Bowen Basin mine would create more than 100 jobs over four years if approved.

The Vulcan Complex Project, about 35km south of Moranbah, would consist of a single open-cut pit producing 1.95 million tonnes of hard coking coal per annum and six million tonnes over its lifetime.

The Vulcan Complex Project, about 35km south of Moranbah, will consist of a single open-cut pit and produce 1.95 million tonnes of hard coking coal per annum and six million tonnes over its lifetime.

Miner Vitrinite submitted Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act referral documents late last month and the small-scale project is now open to public comment.

Vitrinite acquired the Vulcan Mine Complex asset in September 2018.

If developed, the mine would lie immediately west of established mining operations, including BMA’s Peak Downs and Saraji mines, and would target the Alex and a range of Dysart Lower coal seams.

Truck and shovel mining operations will be employed to develop the pit.

A small out-of-pit waste rock dump will be established before commencing in-pit dumping activities that will continue for the life of the operation.

More stories:

Documents submitted to the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment said the project could accommodate a peak operational workforce of 116 people, with about a quarter of those onsite at any one time.

“The project’s workforce will be primarily sourced from the regional area (ie Isaac and Mackay regions) and make use of the existing accommodation camp facilities and private housing at Moranbah and Dysart,” documents read.

“While sourcing of local people will be prioritised, it is anticipated that a combination of regional workforce solutions DIDO from Mackay and FIFO from Moranbah Airport will be required.

“It is assumed the workforce will reside in a mixture of accommodation facilities from camp (80 per cent) to private residences (20 per cent).

“It is assumed there will be a 50/50 split between Dysart and Moranbah. Travel to site from Dysart and Moranbah will be 80 per cent bus (22 seat) and 20 per cent private vehicle.

“There would be two 12-hour shifts per day, with crews operating on a seven-days-on/seven-days-off roster.”

The project will require a mining lease as well as environmental approvals under Queensland and Commonwealth legislation.

Work on the site could start by October this year if approved.

The coal would be trucked offsite to a nearby facility between Moranbah and Coppabella.

Environmental documents note development of the mine could have an impact on endangered koala populations, threatened squatter pigeons as well as three migratory bird species.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

The project will be on land that previously had been almost entirely cleared for grazing.

Although no koala habitat will be removed to develop the project, the documents indicate there could be “minor disturbance” to primary habitat within 200m of key operational areas.

Vitrinite’s community engagement plan states the land would be returned to “safe, stable, self-sustaining” grazing land once operation was complete.

For information on submitting a comment go to http://www.environment.gov.au/epbc/public-notices/assessment-help#referrals