Katter boys with flood victims
Politics

New push to split state in two

by Sonia Kohlbacher
4th Sep 2019 2:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SMALL cohort of Queensland politicians want to boot Brisbane.

By that they mean cut the state in half and let the north rule itself with it's own economy, parliament, name, flag and constitution.

Robbie Katter, his fellow Katter's Australian Party MPs Shane Knuth and Nick Dametto, One Nation's Stephen Andrew and independent MP Jason Costigan say it's time to secede.

"We all know why we should do this, now let's work together and get this done," Mr Dametto told a small crowd of backers in Townsville on Tuesday. Among them stood federal MP Bob Katter, and the Liberal National Party's Dawson MP, George Christensen.

 

Traeger MP Robbie Katter believes it is finally time to split Queensland in two.
Traeger MP Robbie Katter believes it is finally time to split Queensland in two.

 

Mr Christensen has previously lobbied for support for referendum on the breakaway plan, citing coal mining royalties as a way to fund a possible new state.

The desire to create a seventh state isn't new but it's being revisited while Townsville plays host to parliament.

Robbie Katter says the disparity between voters in the north and west and those in the state's south is too great, that there is a disconnect between them, and that their values aren't the same.

 

 

He also acknowledges a feeling in the bush that regional voices aren't being heard or adequately represented.

Mr Andrew simply says regional Queenslanders are disadvantaged. "I can't even drive through Mirani, the roads are so bad," he said. "We've got silver service on one end, and absolutely no service on the other."

