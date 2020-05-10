New QLD COVID-19 case linked to cruise ship

TWO new coronavirus cases were recorded on Saturday night in Queensland, as the continued easing of restrictions came into place over the weekend.

One of the cases was recorded in Brisbane’s south and is reportedly related to a cruise ship.

The second confirmed case was in Cairns; however, the cause is currently unknown with tracing now underway.

Central Queensland recorded no new cases over the 24-hour period as the region heads into another consecutive week without the virus.

As at midday yesterday the state’s total sat at 1045 confirmed cases of the virus with 20 of those considered active.

The state’s number of cases was revised over the weekend as newly appointed Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles Mr Miles revealed two cases from the week prior had returned a false positive.

Mr Miles appointment comes after former Deputy Premier Jackie Trad yesterday resigned from the position following news the Crime and Corruption Commission was investigating Ms Trad.

As the state prepares to introduce stage 1 easing of restrictions from next weekend, Queenslanders are being reminded to adhere to social distancing orders.

Over 1000 of the confirmed cases are considered recovered from the potentially lethal COVID-19.

To date over 135,800 tests have been conducted throughout the state, with Mr Miles urging anyone with minor symptoms to get tested.

“We encourage any Queenslanders with any symptom at all today to go and get tested, we want to be testing as many people as we can,” he said.

There are three patients suffering from the virus currently being cared for in ICU throughout the state and a total of eight patients in hospital.

Total confirmed cases to date:

Cairns and Hinterland - 34

Central Queensland - 8

Central West - 0

Darling Downs - 42

Gold Coast - 194

Mackay - 15

Metro North - 315

Metro South – 258

North West - 0

South West - 0

Sunshine Coast - 94

Torres and Cape - 0

Townsville - 24

West Moreton - 37

Wide Bay - 24

Overseas - 0

Total - 1045