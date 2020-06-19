New race date set CQ mountain biking series

MOUNTAIN BIKING: The Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club has set the date for its first race in more than three months.

Round 1 of the combined CQ Enduro Series, which was set down for March, will be held at First Turkey on Sunday, July 12.

Club president Dan Witten said riders could not wait to make their race return.

He expects to see a number of new faces in the field, given the explosion in popularity that mountain biking enjoyed at the height of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to competition,” Witten said.

“The club’s been getting messages on nearly a daily basis from people asking, ‘When are we racing’?

“Given the popularity of mountain biking through all this, we’ve got a whole new cohort of riders who will want to experience racing and they’re keen.

“If everybody who’s expressed an interest to me so far turns up on the day I think we will go better than 50.”

The club has completed a COVID Safe Plan and restrictions would apply, including a limit of 100 people, which included volunteers and spectators.

Dan Witten and Mark Campbell from Rocky Mountain Bikes Club

Social distancing was required, there would be no catering and race presentations would be revised.

Witten said the pandemic had impacted the club with the cancellation or postponement of races, which were its main source of income.

“Competition provides the biggest inflow of money into the club from race nominations,” he said.

“We’ve missed four races – one enduro, one cross country, our annual six-hour and the state endure round.

“That hurts but the club’s been conservative with its finances so we’re in a good position and can ride this out.

“We’ll be able to make up most of those races in the latter half of the year, providing everything unfolds the way it should.”

Witten said it was disappointing the club would miss out on hosting the Queensland round, something it has done for the past three years.

The series has been revised, with all rounds to be held in the southeast corner.

“We’re saddened to miss that one because it’s our big event of the year,” Witten said.

“We’ve already spoken to the event promoter and he’s keen to bring it to Rocky again next year.”