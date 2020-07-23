New race series to pit city against city

Racing Queensland CEO Brendan Parnell: “The series should pit city against city, trainer against trainer and jockey against jockey in a competitive way.” Picture Glenn Hampson

Racing Queensland CEO Brendan Parnell: “The series should pit city against city, trainer against trainer and jockey against jockey in a competitive way.” Picture Glenn Hampson

HORSE RACING: Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park racecourse on October 17 will be the launching pad for a new regional racing progression named the Coral Coast Shield.

The innovative series announced this week by Racing Queensland will provide head-to-head racing contests over a period embracing six weeks at Rocky, Cairns, Mackay and Townsville.

The concept centres around 12 race heats valued at either $35K or $25K run at Rockhampton (October 17 and 22); Cairns (November 1); Mackay (November 14) and Townsville (November 20).

The finals for the series will be run at Townsville’s Cluden Racecourse on November 28 with three $50K races.

These will be the Coral Coast Open Cup (1609m); Coral Coast Lightning (1000m) and the Queen of the Coast Fillies and Mares BM 72 Handicap (1400m).

The preceding heats will be catering for open class horses as well as fillies and mares.

The Coral Coast Series also has components whereby the winning city which accrues the most points as structured in the finer details will receive $25K to go towards improving their racecourse patron or racing facilities.

READ: Punters wage a record $9.5 million on Rocky Cup meeting

READ: Supergiant poised for shot at spring carnival

READ: Owners have red-hot Melbourne Cup chance

RQ also announced that each of the four city race clubs have nominated a charity partner which will share in $25K from the total allocated prize pool.

The winning city is determined by a points allocation from throughout the heats and final on the basis of horses trained inside a designated area within or outside that city.

The Rockhampton Jockey Club has nominated the Caves and District Lions Club as its charity and should Rocky accrue the most points that charity will receive $10K with the remaining $15K being split to the other three named club charities.

Townsville has been chosen to stage the inaugural final on November 28 so as to further display its new multi-million-dollar redevelopment at Cluden Racecourse.

RQ CEO Brendan Parnell said in future years the final of the Coral Coast Shield would rotate between the four regional centres.

“The Coral Coast Series is an exciting concept. The series should pit city against city, trainer against trainer and jockey against jockey in a competitive way,” Parnell said.

He said it was also a positive and unique part of the series where the cities involved through their race clubs could give back to their communities through the charity concept.

RJC CEO Tony Fenlon welcomed the new series saying: ‘It is a great initiative from RQ whereby better prized feature races would be run in the regions.”

Fenlon also said the RJC’s nominated charity would also rotate each year.

Full details on the conditions and programming of the Coral Coast Shield will soon be released and advertised by RQ.

Rockhampton’s Ashley Butler will ride Better Reflection at Doomben on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rockhampton’s gifted heavyweight jockey Ashley Butler will take his first Brisbane ride since February 2017 when he partners Better Reflection at Doomben on Saturday.

Better Reflection will contest a $90K QTIS 3YO Handicap (1200m) in which she has 60kg and will jump from the inside barrier.

“Her trainer John Wigginton said to me the only barrier he didn’t want her to draw is the one and I said to him that is the barrier I want,” Butler said.

While he is yet to ride Better Reflection in a race, Butler said he had done plenty of work with her on the training tracks.

“Since she has had the blinkers and tongue tie added recently, she has really sharpened up in her work. I can’t see any reason why she should not be hard to beat,” Butler said.

“I rode her in her recent trial (July 8) here (Callaghan Park) and she really went well and won with the new gear.

“It is the last QTIS race for her for the season in Brisbane so it would be a good one to win.”