bicycles.
News

New racks and lanes for Livingstone Shire bicycle riders

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
21st Feb 2021 6:00 AM
A number of locations are being considered for the installation of bicycle racks in and around the main business precincts within Livingstone Shire.

Portfolio holder of Healthy and Inclusive Community, Councillor Pat Eastwood, said the racks will complement existing and future cycle lanes and improve accessibility to shared public spaces, for residents and visitors alike.

“The bicycle racks will be a great addition to the shire, they will not only optimise the use of Council facilities but they will also promote healthy lifestyles and contribute towards Council’s sustainability targets,” Mr Eastwood said.

The top 50 potential bike rack locations, ordered by rank, have been listed on Council’s website.

Proposed sites include Beaman Park, Hill Street, Park Street, Keppel Bay Plaza and Anzac Parade.

“We’re encouraging input from those who have bicycles and regularly or at some stage, need to secure these at designated bicycle racks,” Mr Eastwood said.

“But we’d also like to hear from schools, sporting groups, local businesses that have bike racks outside or nearby their premises, and the wider community.”

Feedback from key stakeholders will help Council determine the optimal location and priority installation of bike racks within each locality.

“To have your say, please go to Council’s dedicated engagement and information sharing space and complete the survey,” Mr Eastwood said.

“The survey will allow us to identify the habits of cycle users across the region, including destinations cyclists are travelling to, which route they are taking, and the purpose of their journey.”

To find out more, or to participate in the survey, please go to: https://getinvolved.livingstone.qld.gov.au/bicycle-racks

