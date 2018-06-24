Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rouke with the Rockhampton Safe Night Precincts Group Chair, Ginger Mule manager Hamish Hughes.
Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rouke with the Rockhampton Safe Night Precincts Group Chair, Ginger Mule manager Hamish Hughes. Contributed
Politics

New radio technology for security in Rocky's nighclub scene

vanessa jarrett
by
16th Jun 2018 2:40 PM

PATRONS can enjoy a safer night out in Rockhampton's pubs and clubs thanks to new communication technology between venues.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rouke said the State Government is funding a new radio network that will connect venue staff with police and the Rest and Recovery Service.

The radio network will allow security staff at venues in Rockhampton's Safe Night Precinct to instantly warn each other about potential troublemakers.

Mr O'Rourke said the radios will be a big step forward in keeping Rockhampton people safe, deterring violence and anti-social behaviour, and identifying revellers who need help or medical attention.

"Rockhampton's Safe Night Precinct has been a success in keeping patrons, staff and the greater community safe,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"And I am very pleased that this grant of more than $13,500 will improve communication between venues and the emergency services. They will use the radios to identify patrons who pose a risk to themselves or others, mitigate or report potentially dangerous situations, and assist with banned patrons entering venues.

"It is an initiative that will be welcomed by all those who just want to go out and enjoy a great night in our vibrant CBD in safety.”

barry o'rourke mp ginger mule rockhampton nightlife safe night out precinct
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    I'd love to coach the Qld women again: Hetherington

    premium_icon I'd love to coach the Qld women again: Hetherington

    Sport Maroons go down fighting in inaugural women's State of Origin

    • 24th Jun 2018 12:57 PM
    Thick black smoke billows air in Gracemere from shed fire

    Thick black smoke billows air in Gracemere from shed fire

    Breaking Fire crews are on scene now, trying to protect a nearby home

    • 24th Jun 2018 12:30 PM
    Police swoop on Rebels gang in Rockhampton

    premium_icon Police swoop on Rebels gang in Rockhampton

    Breaking Three arrests made as police target bikie gang

    • 24th Jun 2018 12:27 PM
    Handmade businesses skyrocketing in Rockhampton's economy

    Handmade businesses skyrocketing in Rockhampton's economy

    Business The monthly event saw 10 new stallholders in the last two months

    • 24th Jun 2018 11:45 AM

    Local Partners