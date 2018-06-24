New radio technology for security in Rocky's nighclub scene

PATRONS can enjoy a safer night out in Rockhampton's pubs and clubs thanks to new communication technology between venues.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rouke said the State Government is funding a new radio network that will connect venue staff with police and the Rest and Recovery Service.

The radio network will allow security staff at venues in Rockhampton's Safe Night Precinct to instantly warn each other about potential troublemakers.

Mr O'Rourke said the radios will be a big step forward in keeping Rockhampton people safe, deterring violence and anti-social behaviour, and identifying revellers who need help or medical attention.

"Rockhampton's Safe Night Precinct has been a success in keeping patrons, staff and the greater community safe,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"And I am very pleased that this grant of more than $13,500 will improve communication between venues and the emergency services. They will use the radios to identify patrons who pose a risk to themselves or others, mitigate or report potentially dangerous situations, and assist with banned patrons entering venues.

"It is an initiative that will be welcomed by all those who just want to go out and enjoy a great night in our vibrant CBD in safety.”