The new Rockhampton Regional Council elected in 2020 - Councillor Shane Latcham, Mayor Margaret Strelow, Councillor Cherie Rutherford, Councillor Tony Williams, Councillor Neil Fisher, Councillor Ellen Smith, Councillor Donna Kirkland and Councillor Drew Wickerson.
New rates charges revealed as council adopts 2020-21 budget

Vanessa Jarrett
Vanessa Jarrett
14th Jul 2020 9:13 AM
10.30AM: A RATES freeze with a $70 concession has been adopted by Rockhampton Regional Council.

Mayor Margaret Strelow handed down the budget in council meeting this morning, commenting how 2020 was not the year anyone anticipated.

She noted this was the first time in seven years council was adopting a deficit budget.

The final budgeted operating result is a deficit position of $5.4 million.

A rates freeze was presented, with 65 pent of residential ratepayers to pay the same or less than they have in the previous financial year.

Rates and charges have been increased by an average of 2.5 per cent but have then had an overall concession of $70 applied (to owner occupied properties).

“There is no crystal ball for the next six months… I commend this budget to you,” Cr Strelow said.

More to come.

9.30AM: ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is set to adopt the 2020-21 budget today following this morning’s ordinary council meeting.

The adoption date was delayed slightly as council navigated the economic fallout of COVID-19.

There has been a number of discussions on what a potential rate rise would be.

More to come.

